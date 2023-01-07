Paradip(Odisha): The post-mortem report of Russian engineer Sergy Milyakov has revealed that he has died of cardiac arrest. Official sources said that according to the post-mortem report Milyakov, who was found dead in a cargo ship, fell down following a cardiac arrest and suffered injuries including one on his forehead.

According to police, Milyakov, the chief engineer of the cargo ship MV AL Danah, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on January 3. They also said that the ship arrived at Paradip from Bangladesh's Chittagong Port for iron ore and was supposed to go to Mumbai.

He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am. Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death. Earlier, Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Earlier two Russian tourists-Putin critic- lawmaker Pavel Antov (65)- were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha last month. Antov died allegedly after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada town on December 24. His friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Odisha Police is investigating both cases.

Last month a video of Antov's cremation surfaced. It is arguably the first video of the cremation of Antov after his death. The Odisha Police has announced that it has formed another Crime Branch team comprising four officers to assist the CID-CB team in the investigation.

The team headed by DSP Saroj Kant Mahanto is "entrusted with the responsibility of visiting the spot, examining the witnesses and identifying and collecting evidence from the spot and local Police and taking follow-up action," police said.