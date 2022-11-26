Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways is to launch Jagannath Circuit in Odisha from next Rath Yatra, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a conclave in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

“Jagannath Express will run before Rath Yatra next year. This will be the second train after Ramayan Express to run under the Bharat Gaurav project. It will help spread Jagannath culture, language and cuisine,” he said.

Odisha will also get Vande Bharat Express very soon, Vaishnaw said during the sidelines of ' Odisha Nirman Conclave-2022' held here. He informed about the transformation in Indian Railways with multiple vision, new innovation, early completion of projects, and port connectivity. The Union Minister said before 2014, Odisha was getting merely 830 crore budgetary allocation which has gone up to Rs.10,000 crore in the current year.

Vaishnaw said earlier 20 to 25 Kms of Rail Line was being developed in the State before 2014. Last year, about 180 KMs of rail line was completed in the State and this year about 550 Kms of Rail Line will be developed.

During his visit to the state on Saturday, the Railway minister reviewed the ongoing Railway projects and traffic facility works with the General Manager and other Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan. He advised Railway Officials to expedite the construction work so that the ongoing works will be completed at the earliest.

The Railway officials were asked to maintain constant touch and coordination with all agencies including State Government Officials, to complete the projects at the earliest. He said 28 Stations have been planned to be redeveloped, where Tender process completed and works going on at 28 Stations.