Bhubaneshwar: A Pune-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar after it got hit by a bird, said the Airport Authority. According to sources, the flight made an emergency landing citing a technical snag soon after take-off from Bhubaneswar. All passengers on board were reported to be safe following the incident, informed sources.

The damage to the flight was assessed soon after the emergency landing. Later, the flight was cleared for take-off after a thorough examination. "Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take-off. Aircraft being assessed, all passengers safe," stated the Airport Authority.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, a Muscat-bound SalamAir flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra late at night. The pilot detected smoke emanating from the engine following which he alerted the Air Traffic Control, which in turn guided him to land the flight in Nagpur. The flight was carrying 200 passengers and crew, including pilots at the time of the emergency landing.

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), all passengers are reported to be safe. A few days ago, another emergency landing took place at Thiruvananthapuram airport of Kerala on the morning of February 24 by the Calicut-Dammam Air India Express flight, which took off from Calicut International Airport to Dammam after it developed a technical snag. (Agency inputs)