Rairangpur (Odisha): President Droupadi Murmu's photo on an advertising hoarding of a mustard oil company in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has created a controversy. Advocate Jharana Prusti lodged a complaint with the Karanjia police station against the company's distributor and the company owner for insulting the President.

Prusti asked, "Who gave the company permission to use the photograph of the President on the advertisement hoarding and how did the Karanjia NAC authorities let them put the hoarding?" The lawyer, meanwhile, demanded legal action against the mustard oil manufacturers and distributors.