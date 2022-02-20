Rayagada (Odisha): Odisha police on Sunday thwarted a major Maoist attack after it recovered live tiffin box bombs at the Niyamgiri area in the Rayagada area on the day of the third phase polling in the Panchayat polls. The security forces foiled the terror attempt that was targeted at the operating troops near the bridge in the Niyamgiri area.

According to sources, the police during a routine combing operation in the area suspected that tiffin box bombs were planted near the bridge. During the search operation, the jawans found one tiffin box bomb near the bridge and informed the bomb disposal squad. The entire area has been cordoned and the combing operation has been intensified by the security forces.