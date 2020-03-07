Koraput (Odisha): While the world vouches for the benefits of modern techniques of farming, a septuagenarian tribal woman from Odisha has been silently doing her bit to promote organic and traditional ways of farming.

Kamala Pujari, who was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2019, has been collecting hundreds of local, endangered and rare varieties of crop seeds, but is particularly recognised for her contribution in preserving paddy seeds.

Hailing from Patraput village in Odisha's Koraput district, Pujari started preserving and organically cultivating traditional crop seeds from a very young age for further germination.

"I used to collect and save the seeds from various crops and then clean them before drying them under the sun to store them for future use. This is how I have managed to collect more than 300 varieties of crop seeds over the past 10-20 years, " Pujari told ETV Bharat.

Acknowledging her efforts, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation has been helping the agriculturist in her endeavour and in turn benefitting from her ingenious knowledge on agriculture.

"When we (MS Research Foundation) started working in this area, we conducted thorough research on different kinds of organic seeds. It was during our research period that Kamala Pujari helped us in various ways, especially in identifying, collecting and conserving different types of rice seeds, " said Prasant Kumar Parida, Researcher at the Swaminathan Foundation.

Echoing his views, Gadadhara Parida, who has served as the former Collector of Koraput district, said, "Despite being a tribal woman, she has made excellent efforts in conserving our ancestral ways of farming. This will help the future generation to know how rich our agricultural history was. Her efforts deserve to be recognised by the world."

Along with the local women, Pujari has formed a 'seed bank' in Patraput with the help of the Foundation, and in the process, she was able to preserve several varieties of traditional paddy seeds through the use of bio-fertilizers.

In 2002, she was invited to attend a UNDP-sponsored meeting at Johannesburg in South Africa where she was awarded 'Equator Initiative Award' for her innovative efforts to preserve grains and use it for community development.

In 2004, the State Government gave her the best farmer award for her outstanding contribution in the agriculture sector.