Bargarh (Odisha): Former Minister and Padampur MLA Ranjan Singh Bariha passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 64. According to sources, Bariha was undergoing treatment at the hospital for quite some time due to illness.

Known as a strong leader, Bariha was elected from the Padampur Assembly constituency five times and two times i.e; in 1990 and 1995 on the Janata Dal ticket and in 2000, 2009 and 2019 on the BJD ticket. Leaders expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader and Padampur MLA.