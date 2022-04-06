Puri: One person had been arrested in connection with the Puri Jagannath temple vandalism case, wherein 40 earthen stoves were vandalised in the temple's kitchen. The accused has been identified as J Mohapatra, a resident of Khordha in Begunia, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Puri, K Vishal Singh revealed in a press conference.

According to SP Singh, the accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and has confessed to the crime. Singh said that the man had broken the stoves as "he did not like them." The police will now investigate whether the man is mentally fit.

As many as 40 earthen stoves in the kitchen of Puri Jagannath temple were found vandalized on Sunday morning. The matter came to light when the doors of the ‘Roshaghara’ or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning for cooking. The Kothabhog, Ahira, Pithaad and Satpuri stoves were found to have been vandalised.

This was the first such case in the history of the temple and the state government took serious note of the incident.

Also read: Miscreants vandalize 40 earthen stoves at Puri temple, probe ordered