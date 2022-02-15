Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Police on Monday arrested a 62-year-old man for deceitfully marrying 14 women from seven Indian states. As per the Commissionerate of police, the 'King of Love' elderly identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain from Singhal area of ​​Bhagwanpur in Kendrapara cheated women by introducing himself as a doctor, Deputy Director-General, and an employee of the Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He mostly targeted widows, older unmarried women and divorced as well, police said. As per police, the accused updated his status on the matrimonial site and married such women, but later looted money and jewellery from them and escaped.

The women, including IFFCO Chief Medical Officers, Supreme Court lawyers, members of the National Insurance, three teachers and professors, housewives and even women in positions such as ITBP's assistant commandant, were contacted on the matrimonial site, added police. It said that the accused introduced himself by different fake names including Bidhu Prasad Swain, Ramani Ranjan, Vijayashree Ramesh Kumar and Ramesh Kumar Swain through fake Aadhaar cards. In one of the cases of cheating, a Delhi school teacher on July 5, 2021, complained of fraud at the Bhubaneswar Women's Police Station saying the accused married her in 2018 in Janakpuri, Arya Samaj of New Delhi.

“After the marriage, she was brought to Bhubaneswar for a while and placed at Aiginia. She later found out that the man had given her a false identity and had already married several women. So she filed a complaint in Women Police Station of Bhubaneswar,” police said.

According to the Bhubaneswar DCP, the accused used to travel to different parts of the country and often lived with his wife in Guwahati, Assam. “Ramesh posted his biodata on various matrimonial sites under various identities. His main purpose was to extract money from them. In the process, he has been married to 14 women since 1982, of which the Commissionerate of Police has contacted four women and further investigations are underway,” police said.

As per police, the accused has confessed to the crime during the interrogation and claimed that he had obtained degrees in alternative system of medicine and a bachelor's degree and an MD from Kolkata, which police are investigating. Swain, as per police, married for the first time in 1982 and has three children.

He also married another woman in 2002 and has two children with her as well. “Then from 2002 to 2020, he married 12 more women for fraudulent purposes and looted valuables and money from them. He married Punjab Central Armed Police Force officers and took Rs 10 lakh from her. He also swindled Rs 11 lakh from the Gurudwara authorities to allow him to set up a medical college at the Gurudwara in which he was married”. Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of law.

