Dhenkanal (Odisha): Odisha's famous Magha Mela began on Tuesday at the Mahima Gaadi of Joranda in the Dhenkanal district of the state following all Covid guidelines. The Mela will conclude on February 17.

The Mela is observed to mark the day of salvation of Mahima Gosain in Sunya Mandir at Joranda in 1876. It is celebrated on a full moon day in the month of Magha (between January and February) and continues for three days. It is organised by the Mahanitya Sadhubhakta Mandali (Kaupanidhari society), the Satya Mahima Dharma Dhama Parichalana Samiti (Bakaldhari) and the Dhenkanal administration.

The Mela is exclusively a mass prayer of ascetics for the welfare of the world aimed at spreading the message of love and humanity without any rituals, in the name of Mahima Goasin, the founder of Mahima Dharma.

Mahima Gosain has envisioned a classless society during the 18th century when the lower caste people were tortured by the Zamindars and other rich people. He had also opposed the idea of conversion from Hinduism to Christianity.

The followers of the Mahima Cult, saints, lead a life of poverty, celibacy, piety and constant movement. Like Buddhist monks, they don’t constitute a priestly class and don’t have control of the lay devotees. They don’t worship any idol; instead, the supreme Lord of the indescribable grace (Alekha) is worshipped.

