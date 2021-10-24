Sambalpur (Odisha): A villager from Odisha who spotted a python near his house tied it to a pole so that it would be safe for the local residents. The snake after hours of the ordeal was rescued by the forest department.

The incident was reported in Talpali village in Maneshwar block of Sambalpur district. Bhakt Padhan of Talpali village tied the python to a pole thinking it would harm someone from the village.

Odisha villagers ties python to pole

Padhan saw the python roaming near the canal behind his house. Many villagers including children go to bathe in the canal. So for the safety of the people, he caught the python and tied it to a pole in his house. Sambalpur Forest Department rescued the snake and left it in the nearby forest.

After Padhan tied the snake to a pole, it has become quite a spectacle as villagers gathered in large numbers to see the snake.

Read: DRDO successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas off Odisha coast