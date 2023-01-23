Dhenkanal (Odisha): Two persons were killed and 30 sustained injuries when the bus they were traveling in fell off a bridge and plunged into a canal on the roadside near Panchubati under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district during the small hours on Monday.

As per the initial reports, the bus driver lost control crashed into the bridge railing before it fell into the canal. The deceased have been identified as Renubala Jena and Bijayalakshmi Swain. Both are residents of Ichhapur village in Kendrapara district.

They were part of a group of passengers who were on a tour to Bolangir and Sambalpur from Icchapur. The injured were taken to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital for treatment. 15 injured were referred to SCB Hospital in Cuttack as their condition condition warranted further care.

"There were 50 passengers traveling in this bus. The passengers had gone for a tour to Bolangir and Sambalpur from Ichhapur village in Kendrapara district. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal," said a police official.