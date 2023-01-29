Balasore (Odisha): More than 20 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meals at a school in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday. The incident came to light when several students of Barkhuri ME School in the district complained of headaches and stomachaches soon after they had taken the mid-day meals at the school. The students are reportedly studying Class 6th and 7th at the school.

The ill students were rushed to Soro Hospital for their treatment. The incident triggered panic among the parents and locals. The family members of the victims demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident and sought action against those who would be found guilty. On being informed Soro NAC chairman Madhab Dhada and local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Two students have been referred to Balasore District Hospital. The conditions of other students are stable said Madhab Dhada Chairman of Soro NAC. He said that some students who were playing on empty stomachs fell ill and some others were affected psychologically.

In another such incident of West Bengal, several school children were hospitalised in Bengal's Birbhum district after consuming food in which a snake was allegedly found. Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal, official said.A school staff who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils. "We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting," he said.

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal. I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10, Jana said. All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger. A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and damaged his two-wheeler. The gherao was later lifted, he said. (with Agency inputs)