Cuttack (Odisha) : The body of a special POCSO court judge was found hanging in his official residence in Cuttack. The judge, identified as Subash Kumar Bihari, was on leave for the last two days and scheduled to re-join work on Friday. However, he had once again applied for leave from work today, his steno Rabi Narayan Mahapatra said.

Mahapatra said that the judge called him earlier this morning and asked him to write a leave application. However, a few hours later, he said he got the news that the judge is unwell and being taken to a hospital.

The judge's wife and two daughters had gone to the local market. When they returned at 1 p.m., they found the main door locked. When they forced open the door, they found the judge hanging from a ceiling fan, sources said.

Police reached the spot and Bihari was first rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. However, the exact reason for his death is yet to be revealed. Police have started an investigation over the incident. (IANS)