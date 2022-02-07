Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Offline classes have resumed for students of 8 to 12 classes in Odisha from today with strict adherence to COVID protocols. As announced by the State Government earlier, classes for Std 1 to 7 will reopen from February 14 while Std 8 to 12 will resume from February 7.

School and Mass Education Department stated that the classes for 1 to 8 will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the classes for 9 to 12 will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hostels and other residential facilities will also open as the offline classes begin.