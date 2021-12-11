Bargarh: A Class XI art student of Kamagaon Higher Secondary School in Bhatli Block of Bargarh District of Odisha has put the lives of 20 of his friends in danger on December 8 just because he wanted the school to be closed.

School principal Premanand Patel said, "The accused student made 20 friends of his hostel drink water laced with insecticide. Due to this, the students had to be admitted to the hospital after complaining of vomiting and nausea, although all are out of danger after treatment now,"

The principal added, "The 16-year-old art student was expecting that there would be a lockdown and the school would be closed after the cases of the new variant, Omicron, were diagnosed in India but when this did not happen, he took this fatal step."

The relatives of the students admitted to the hospital had demanded that an FIR should be lodged against the accused student, but in view of his young age and career, a case was not registered against him. He has been suspended from school for a few days.

According to sources, the accused student had returned to school on December 6 after spending two days in his village Nuapalli. He was apparently elated by fake news circulated on social media about lockdown returning to Odisha from December 19.

He was disturbed after he got to learn that the news was fake, principal told the media.

More than 300 students stay in the hostels of this government-aided co-educational school set up in 1992.