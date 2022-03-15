Bhadrak: A Panchayat election candidate was admitted in a critical condition to a Cuttack hospital and her husband died after the duo tried to die by suicide on Tuesday.

Sumati Parida, who contested the elections for the post of Panchayat Samiti member in Padmapur panchayat in the recently concluded polls, was subjected to humiliation by followers of the winning candidate.

Parida and her husband, as per information, was allegedly mocked during the victory procession outside their house. Following the incident, the couple tried to commit suicide. Police have begun a probe into the incident.

