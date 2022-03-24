Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Urban Polls-2022 commenced as voting began in 106 Urban Local Bodies (47 Municipalities and 59 NACs) and three municipal corporations of the state at 8 am today. The polling process is scheduled to continue till 5 pm. Elections to the posts of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils are being held for the very first time.

Each polling booth has two EVMs– one for Chairperson/ Mayor election and another for Councillor/ Corporator election. Over 40.55 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the elections. As many as 6,411 candidates are in the fray (569 candidates for Chairperson/ Mayor posts and 5,842 candidates for Councillor/ Corporator seats).

100 platoons of the police force and 340 mobile patrolling parties along with district police have been deployed in the 106 ULBs for smooth conduct of elections. A total of 1731 wards of 106 ULBs went to the polls. Polling was underway at 3068 booths for this purpose.

