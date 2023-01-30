Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday evening said state honour would be accorded to Naba Kishore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman. A government release said there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state.

It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. National flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place, an official release said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was "shocked and disturbed" by the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and offered her deepest condolences to his family members. "Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the deceased minister's family. "Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour," he wrote on Twitter.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said he is anguished by the shocking demise of the Odisha minister. "Anguished by the shocking demise of Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji, Hon'ble Health Minister, Odisha Government. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers in this hour of grief," he tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday hailed the deceased minister as a grassroots leader. "He has the love and respect of all people irrespective of party opinion. It is an irreparable loss to the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," he said in a tweet. "He has done many innovative things in the health sector to make a difference in people's lives. Also, as a leader, he has contributed immensely in strengthening the Biju Janata Dal. My condolences to the bereaved family members at such a sad time and may his soul rest in peace" Patnaik further added.

The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das. It has been reported that ASI is suffering from mental disorder. A team of doctors at Apollo Hospital operated on him after he was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar. However, he eventually succumbed to injuries.