Bhubaneswar: With the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday declared the Class 10 exam results, one student who also celebrated his success is ruling BJD’s Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhar. The 58-year-old Kanhar passed the Class 10th exam by securing 72 percent. He secured 364 marks out of a total of 500 marks in the exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha.

Notably, Kanhar who is a farmer by profession was elected as Phulbani MLA on the ruling BJD ticket for the first time in the 2019 Assembly elections. Prior to this, he was elected as a Zilla Parishad member in the Phiringia block of the district. Today, as the Odisha Class 10th results were declared, Kanhar, after knowing he had secured first division rank, straightaway headed to the village temple to worship.

The pass percentage in the BSE Odisha Class 10th stood at 90.55 percent as a total of 5, 17,847 students had cleared the exam. This year, girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 92.37 percent, as against 88.77 for boys.

Among the pass-out students, 2, 56,877 are boys with a percentage of 88.77, and 2,60,970 are girls with a percentage of 92.37, added the minister.

