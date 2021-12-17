Nuapada: Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Special Operation Group (SOG) busted a Maoist camp under Sinapali police limits in Nuapada district on Friday.

Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar said that a combing operation was carried out in Pataharda forest during which the camp was busted.

"The Maoists opened fire on the security officers who retaliated. However, they managed to flee," he said.

On Thursday, a huge cache of ammunition including IEDs, detonators and other incriminating materials were seized in a joint operation conducted by DVF, SOG and Border Security Force (BSF) during an anti-Naxal operation on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

A press release by Odisha police said as many as 5 IEDs, 3 metres of Codex wire, 3 detonators, 2 batteries, iron scrap, Maoist literature, polythene sheets, lithium button cells, and several other Maoist material were seized in the operation carried out in the erstwhile cut-off area (Swabhiman Anchal) under Jodambo police station limits.