Koraput: Border Security Force personnel on Saturday foiled Maoist plan to trigger a blast and recovered IED making materials from a forest area in Koraput district.

The materials were recovered from the Pujariput forest area on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border area under Boipariguda police limits. The IED materials were concealed and placed on the pavement of an under-construction roadside near Pujariput Chowk on the Ramagiri-Gupteshwar road.

The Special Operation Group of the 151 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) detected the IED with the help of a mine detector and a sniffer dog.

Also read: Maoists blow up Demu-Richughuta railway line, one wagon derailed