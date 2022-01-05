Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha saw another spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,216 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the state information department said.

The state had registered 680 infections the previous day.

As per the official data, Khordha registered 456 positives, followed by Sundargarh 166, Sambalpur 99, and Cuttack 80 cases.

Among them, 710 are in quarantine and 506 are local contact cases. 187 cases are from the 0-18 years age group.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued COVID19 guidelines for the month of January 2022.

Political gatherings have been restricted to 100 persons and all social and religious gatherings have been prohibited.

Night curfew has been declared in all Urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am to be effective from 5 am of 1st January 2022 till 5 am of 1st February 2022.

