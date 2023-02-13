Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Saheed Nagar police today arrested two former students of the Utkal University over alleged involvement in a scuffle with JNU Professor Surajit Mazumdar at a seminar on the premises of the educational institution here yesterday. The accused have been identified as Manas Sahu and Sanjay Mallick.

A seminar over the topic of constitution of the country was organised on the varsity premises by the Odisha Citizens Forum at the PG Council Hall. While Professor Mazumdar was delivering a lecture, the accused youths raised objection and created ruckus demanding to stop the event. Acording to the officials of university, some members of the audience, mostly students, openly objected to Majumdar's speech, which led to a verbal duel between them and the convener of Citizens Forum, Pradeepta Nayak.

Besides hurling abuses, the students also allegedly physically assaulted the members of Citizens Forum, they said. The disturbance started when Prof Surajit Majumdar was delivering his speech. He wasn't speaking against anyone, not even against the government. But some students created a ruckus, said Pradeepta Nayak.

Prof Majumdar alleged that the group of protesters comprised some outsiders as well. One of protesters, however, said that Majumdar had wrongfully said in his lecture that upper castes are ruling the nation and it should be opposed. "We opposed his statement and then the organisers attacked us. We stopped the programme as we don't want the campus to be misused by certain people," the protester said. Meanwhile, some students, in the aftermath of the scuffle, launched a dharna at the university's main gate, demanding action against people who caused tension on the campus.