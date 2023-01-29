Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das (60) on Sunday succumbed to bullet injuries sustained earlier in the day, confirmed hospital officials. Das was airlifted to Apollo hospitals in Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda, where he was shot by an Assistant Sub Inspector while getting out of his car during an event. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited his family members at the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Patnaik has expressed his deep shock and distress over the incident, said a statement later in the day from the Chief Minister's office. "CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha" it said.

"The health minister was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the left chest. A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him", a hospital statement said. Upon operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, it also said.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries" the statement added. Das was the chief guest at a public grievance office opening. The crowd gathered to welcome him, when the mishap took place, as eyewitnesses recounted seeing a police official flee the spot after shooting the minister from point-blank range.

Das, a law graduate, was in politics from his college days and was elected as the Students' Union president at Gangadhar Meher College at Sambalpur, one of the oldest colleges in western Odisha. His following stints included those in the NSUI state unit and the Odisha Youth Congress, before becoming a member of the OPCC. His first election win came in 2009, when he defeated BJD's Kishore Kumar Mohanty. He was again elected from Jharsuguda in 2014 by defeating Mohanty. However, 5 years later he decided that he needed to jump ship to join the very party he had been fighting against.

Hailing from the Western Odisha mining town of Jharsuguda, Das was considered to be one of the richest members in the cabinet of Naveen Patnaik, with total properties worth Rs 34 crore as per a property statement filed in 2022. He took charge of the health portfolio back in May, 2019. Also considered a close confidant of Patnaik, the minister is survived by wife Minati Das, and their two children - a son and a daughter.