Sambalpur (Odisha): A scuffle broke out between members of various social organisations, lawyers and police in Sambalpur during a protest staged demanding the establishment of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court. The agitators broke the barricades, which aggravated the situation further and led to a clash between lawyers and police. The lawyers said that they will not back down from their demand even if their licences are suspended, or they are arrested.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court has directed the Bar Council of India to suspend the licences of agitating lawyers in several districts of Odisha. The bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, also directed police to prevent lawyers from obstructing the working of the court.