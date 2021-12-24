Bhubaneswar: Ramakrushna Patnaik, the former finance minister of Odisha, passed away after a prolonged illness at his Bhubaneswar residence on Friday morning. His daughter Anita Subhadarshini informed that the former minister breathed his last at 9.30am.

Patnaik was the leader of opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1997 and a cabinet minister under Biju Patnaik from 1990 to 1995 before he joined the Naveen Patnaik ministry in 2000.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro, and others expressed their condolences on the demise of the former minister. The chief minister said that Patnaik was an experienced public leader and administrator. He devoted himself to public service inspired by Biju Babu’s ideals. He has made significant contributions to the development of Ganjam district and Odisha.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.