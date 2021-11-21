Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter for additional allocation of rice for the next eight months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the beneficiary falls under the NFSA.

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks for providing seven months’ rice free of cost under ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ (PMGKAY) for distribution to NFSA beneficiaries in the State from May 2021 to November 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Provision of foodgrains free of cost to people at this critical juncture ensured that not a single needy and vulnerable person was deprived of foodgrains during the pandemic,” Patnaik wrote in the letter.

“Odisha has prioritized distribution of seven months’ quota of PMGKAY-III foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries and completed it by 5th of November 2021. Similar facility was also extended to all the beneficiaries of the State covered under its own Food Security Scheme,” Patnaik mentioned.

“The effect of COVID-19 has not waned away yet completely despite a fast-paced vaccination drive undertaken across the State as cases of new infection continue to surface. Also, other economic activities are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level as a result of which people still struggle to lead a normal life with sustainable means of livelihood,” the CM said.

“Under the prevailing situation, it is felt highly necessary that the Government must provide relief to the vulnerable during these critical hours. A serious cause of concern in this ongoing pandemic scenario is the challenge for food security to the needy and vulnerable,” the CM added.

Read: AP, Odisha CMs agree to resolve contentious issues