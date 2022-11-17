Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced "Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar Yojna" an award and scholarship programme to encourage healthy competition between different state schools and to recognise excellence in education.

Speaking on the closing ceremony of State Level children's day celebration, Patnaik stated, Under the programme, annual awards to the tune of Rs 100 crore per year will be given to the school students, educational institutions and principals, teachers, school management committee for achieving excellence in education and alumni for their contribution under the programme.

The award will be given to 50,000 students, 1,500 Principals, school management committees, alumni, Gram Panchayats and district administrations. Addressing the students, Patnaik gave adviced to the students and said, First - call of time as time is most important for the students, doing the right thing at the right time, the students will always excel. And advised the students that now this is the time for children to acquire knowledge and create their own identity by excelling in all fields. Change is inevitable, one has to move forward with time and accept the change, Patnaik advised them to be ready to face the call of time.

Patnaik said that the main aim of the 5T transformation is to prepare children to face the call of the time and advised them to develop scientific temperament. Patnaik explained to the children about responsibility and asked them never to forget their responsibility and respect those who have contributed to building their lives such as teachers, family members, their village and their school. (ANI)