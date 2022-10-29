Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A delegation of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Heads of Missions in India led by Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador to the Royal Thai Embassy, India completed their three-day visit to Odisha with a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for strengthening trade and cultural ties between Odisha and ASEAN at a programme held in the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhavan on Friday. He further stated, “Odisha has the boon of geography and has been blessed with natural resources and major ports. We are the gateway to the ASEAN region. As we move to a modern world, connected more through technology, I hope that we can renew the strong ties between our two regions. I hope that in the coming years we can further strengthen our trade ties and not just that, I also hope that we can increase our cultural ties and come up with more cultural exchange programmes.”

The Chief Minister also invited the Ambassadors to attend the Make in Odisha Conclave 22, along with their trade delegations. He further said that the MIO Conclave 22 is a great platform to strengthen the business ties between the two regions and the Government of Odisha will facilitate G2B and B2B meetings with local companies and the trade delegations of ASEAN nations. He also requested them to set up country desks in the International Pavilion at the MIO Conclave.

The delegation of ASEAN Heads of Missions in New Delhi accepted the invitation to visit Odisha by the Chief Minister on August 31, 2022, during the Ambassadors’ Meet held in New Delhi in the lead-up to Make in Odisha Conclave 22. The delegation arrived in Odisha on October 26 and visited various industrial and tourist sites in the state on October 26 and 27.

They also attended a cultural programme hosted by Pratab Keshari Deb, Minister of Industries, MSME and Energy on October 27. On October 28, the delegation visited the Khandagiri Caves and attended the 50th anniversary of Dhauli Shanti Stupa, after which the delegation came to Lok Seva Bhavan to participate in a Mega Business Summit organised by the Industries Department.

The Business Summit was also attended by senior officials of the Odisha government led by Suresh Mahapatra, Chief Secretary to Government, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Shadique Alam, Director of Industries, MSME Department and Reghu G, Director, Technical Education, and Training. The summit also saw the participation of all of Odisha's major business associations and industries. The summit aimed at discussing ways to further strengthen the trade as well as cultural ties between Odisha and South East Asia.