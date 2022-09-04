Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was on Sunday awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation Society in New Delhi. The award, conferred by ex-CJI NV Ramana, was given to Patnaik recognizing his leadership qualities.

"Under the leadership of Patnaik, Odisha's transformative journey began and the state witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kind-heartedness and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha," the foundation said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Patnaik said, “Capital Foundation over the years has evolved and established itself as an important space for open debate, and discussions on various areas of public policy, democratic governance and reforms in various sectors that impact policymakers. For more than three decades now the Foundation has provided a platform for various opinion makers to voice their views freely thus contributing to overall governance. I feel honoured that I have been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation.”

Thanking the people of Odisha, the CM said, “I would like to thank the Foundation for recognizing and appreciating the good work happening in various sectors. I dedicate this award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who have been continuously blessing me to serve them for the past 22 years. The faith they have in me is the biggest inspiration to work towards an empowered Odisha.”

“Odisha has come a long way in the last 22 years. After the supercyclone of 1999 who would have thought that Odisha will set global benchmarks in disaster management and get awarded by the United Nations. Odisha, once known for ‘poverty’, is now known for the fastest “poverty reduction” in our country,” stated Patnaik.

Speaking about the development in the coastal state, the CM said, “Our Governance model rooted in the empowerment of women Misson Sakti is something which we are truly proud of. Similarly, empowerment of tribal communities has always been close to my heart and Odisha leads the country in providing land rights under the Forest Dwellers Act.”

“More than half a million tribal girls study in our hostels. Farmers have always been the backbone of our state and their hard work has fetched the state the Krishi Karman award four times. Odisha is the only state to have doubled farmers’ incomes,” he added.

According to him, Odisha produces the maximum Steel and Aluminium for the country. “Odisha is increasing her steel production by nearly 10 times in the last two decades and has helped the country during the COVID crisis. Odisha supplied life-saving oxygen to 17 states during the pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, Odisha attracts the maximum investment in the country,” said Patnaik.