Central Excise Department seizes 100 kg of silver bricks, Rs 10 lakh in Cuttack
Published on: 4 hours ago
Cuttack (Odisha) : The Central Excise Department seized 100 kg of silver bricks and Rs 10 lakh on September 22 in Cuttack, Odisha. The silver bricks were seized during a vehicle checking for narcotics. Two persons including the driver of the car were detained by the Excise officials. The GST officials were also called. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.
