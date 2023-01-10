Miniature of Hockey World Cup trophy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based miniature artist has created two miniature sculptures of the trophy of the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup inside a glass bottle and on a pencil nib. The miniature artist, L Eshwar Rao, a resident of Gopinathpur village in Jatni tehsil of Odisha's Khorda district. He has created this unique trophy to commemorate the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from January 13 in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

Rao has created a four-inch high model of the Hockey World Cup trophy inside a 750 ml bottle. He has also carved a half-inch trophy on a pencil nib. While it took him eight days to create the four-inch model, Rao sculpted the pencil nib art in a matter of two days. Through this, he congratulated all the 16 teams participating in the World Cup. He also expressed his desire that India lifts the coveted trophy.