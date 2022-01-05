Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A hostel of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar was declared as a containment zone after 31 students of the institute tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the concerned Tehsildar Tapan Mohapatra informed.

Inmates of the hostel would not be allowed to come out, while no one from the outside will be allowed to enter the hostel, he said.

"The infected students have been kept in isolation at the hostel on campus. The NISER campus will be sanitised as a part of precautionary measures," the official said.

Sources said those affected are first-year students of NISER. They were staying at the hostel after the admission process.

Earlier in November, 25 students of Government Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district had tested positive for COVID-19.

The state on Wednesday reported 1,216 new infections and two deaths. With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 3,981 while the cumulative cases stand at 10,57,876.

