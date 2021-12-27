Paradip (Odisha): At least 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded off the coast of Paradip for fifteen days after their boat suffered a 'machinery breakdown', have been rescued by the local fishermen in Odisha.

The fishermen had left in their mechanised boat for fishing in deep waters from Bholaborisal district in Bangladesh on December 7. However, the weather suddenly changed due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, leaving them stranded. Inclement weather prevented them from using the boat amid high tides in the sea.

However, some local fishermen saw them and alerted the authorities following which they were rescued with the help of the Indian coast guard.

While the fishermen have been saved, the Marine police along with the Indian Coast Guard has launched an investigation to ascertain as to how the fishermen reached the Indian waters. Some Bangladeshi notes along with 15 mobile phones were recovered from the fisherman. In addition, some important documents are under investigation.

