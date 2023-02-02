Koraput (Odisha): At least 11 coaches of a goods train derailed near Sivalingapuram here in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The mishap has affected the train service on the route. As per official sources, the goods train was enroute to Araku from Kothavalasa when the coaches derailed at Shivalingapuram at around 5.50 am today morning.

Following the derailment, Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur passenger train, which passes through Koraput, was cancelled from both directions by the authorities. An official said that the spot of the accident falls between Koraput and Visakhapatnam. No severe damage to life and property has been reported in this accident.

A team of Railway Department reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case immediately after the accident. East Central Railway officials soon reached to the spot to assess the situation. The accident comes on a day when five bogies of Satyagraha Express train detached from engine near Bettiah Majhaulia station on the Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj railway section.

A similar accident had taken place in Koraput in March last year. At least six wagons of a goods train derailed at Bheja railway station in Koraput district. The incident occurred when the iron ore-laden goods train was on its way to Vishakhapatnam from Kirandul.

More recently, on November 21 last year, at least three people were killed after a goods train derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district. The goods train derailed with the wagons ploughing into waiting passengers, killing at least three of them and injuring seven others.

Station staffers said that the loco pilot of the empty goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur had applied sudden brakes, causing eight wagons to derail and plough into the passengers on the platform and the waiting hall.