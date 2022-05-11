Bhubaneswar: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier from Odisha died while performing his duty in Shillong. The BSF trooper has been identified as Jayaprakash Mohapatra from Aranchal village of Khordha district. While giving training on vehicle driving to new recruits, Mohapatra met with an accident and died on the spot.

Reports stated one of the new recruits ran over Mohapatra accidentally while learning the driving. Mohapatra succumbed to the injuries immediately. A pall of gloom has descended on the area after news on death of Mohapatra broke out.

Family members of Mohapatra informed that the mortal remains of the BSF Jawan will reach his native village Aranchal on Thursday. He is survived by wife and one daughter.

Also read: BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab