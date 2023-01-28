Nabarangpur (Odisha): After Jagatsinghpur, a similar incident happend in Nabarangpur, Odisha. A notice was allegedly put on board saying that there will be no entry to any girl student if they come without a boyfriend. Rumors began circulating about this notice at the Umerkot Pendrani College and now it is viral on social media.

The notice purportedly has the signature of the college principal. There has been a strong reaction among these students regarding this viral notice in the name of the college principal. The college principal, Anita Majhi, said that what is under circulation is a fake notice.

In the notice, it is mentioned that, ''It's mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by 14th February. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter into the college premises. They'll have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love''. It has been said in the notice that the students will take a photo with their boyfriend and show it at the entrance gate of the college like an identity card.

When asked, the college principal Anita Majhi said, "The notice is a complete fake. The notification number which is going viral was last January 26 and the notification was issued for Saraswati Puja. Someone copied it and made it viral. The police will be informed about this." Now the question arises as to who is the accused, who has made such a notice viral.

Parents are taking objection to the alleged notice being widely circulated. The girls students are asking why no action has been taken so far by college administration. However, a few days before, such a notice went viral in Jagatsinghpur Swami Vivekananda Memorial Autonomous College. There was the signature of SVM Autonomous College principal Vijay Kumar Patra. Later, Vijay Kumar Patra responded that it was a fake notice. Police are investigating regarding this matter.