Bhubaneswar: : Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal disclosed why the investigation into Minister Naba Das's murder case was underway even after the accused confessed to committing the crime during interrogation. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the DGP said the probe was underway to examine all possible angles of the crime. Only confession is not enough for the accused’s conviction, he said.

“We found the criminal as we have video evidence and can file a charge sheet, but the investigation is on to rule out any angle or anything which we may not be seeing right now. We should not jump to any conclusion and focus only on evidence. Whatever clue or evidence comes, we will take it to the logical conclusion,” he said.

The DGP further stated one of the best investigating officers with a stint with the CBI, ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra, had been camping at the spot and personally investigating the case. The entire investigation is being monitored by a retired Orissa High Court judge. “We have contacted Central Forensic Science Laboratory and I have personally discussed the matter with Home Ministry officials and they assured us to extend all possible help. A CSFL team will also be visiting Odisha,” said Bansal.

He further said that the Central government has assured every possible help in the investigation process. “The seized objects, including the handwritten notes, will be sent for forensic examination. It will be premature to comment on that before the examination,” he said. On the motive behind the murder, he said, “It is hidden in the mind of a person and there’s no machine, which can read the mind of a person. We have to take into account all circumstances, starting from his appointment with the Odisha police to the day of the incident.” Notably, the accused has stuck to the position that he was alone in his plan to eliminate Naba because of his personal hatred.

Bansal said that a detailed investigation is being conducted to review all aspects as the role of the PSO is to ensure the protection of the protectee. The PSO was present on the spot when the incident occurred. “We will review and investigate what was his mistake and other lapses and if dereliction of duty on his part is found, necessary action will be taken against him,” the DGP said.