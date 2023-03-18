Gajapati (Odisha): In The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Tom and Huckleberry Finn, both presumed dead, walk into the middle of their funeral service allowing them to have rare chance of hearing the sobs of their mourners. The experimental adventure by Tom and Finn might be a fiction but here is a story from a man from Odisha who perhaps outsmarted the Mark Twain classic.

A man from the Bariapada village in Odisha's Gajapati has been arrested for allegedly staging his own death to evade his wife and escape from his debts. Sarat Parichha was in a substantial amount of debt and had borrowed money from many villagers. His alleged murder took a new turn after he was traced in Mumbai by the Odisha police. The accused has been detained at the Adava police station for questioning.

According to official sources, Sarat's plan was to create his own murder and stay away from his wife. He allegedly made a video call to his family on March 6, pretending to be under attack by miscreants in Tamil Nadu. After a few days, his family members received a photograph of a body sent from his mobile phone. Following this, Sarat's family immediately lodged a complaint at the Adava police station.

Sources further revealed that the Gajapati police teams started an investigation into this matter. They contacted the Tamil Nadu police, who confirmed that Sarat did not work in Tamil Nadu. The police then started tracking Sarat's mobile phone, which led to his location being found in Mumbai instead of Tamil Nadu. Police teams from Gajapati reached Mumbai to bring Sarat back to Odisha.

Gajapati Superintendent of Police said, "Sarat was found working in a fish market in Mumbai. He was detained by the police and further investigation into the matter is on. The accused is being questioned by the police at Adava police station."

"The accused has put the administration into trouble by faking his own death and spreading rumors of his murder. Action will be taken against him," R. Udaygiri sub-divisional police officer, Dilip Kumar Nayak said. The police have now detained Sarat for further questioning, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.