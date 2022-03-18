Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park of Bhubaneswar, Odisha authorities have started summer management for de-stressing animals from scorching heat and also to look after the health and welfare of zoo animals. Measures have been taken for the animals at Nandankana Park.

Special summer management steps are taken to protect them from the heatwave. Bamboo straws are placed above the ceiling of the cage are attached to the wire mesh of the animal enclosure. More water is stored for the animals. Authorities at the Nandankanan Zoo said in a statement that "animal protection work had begun in the small enclosure of the zoo."

Also Read: Lion safaris in Gir should be minimal; reduce human-animal interaction: Gujarat HC

Tweeting the pictures of the summer management, Nanadankanan Zoological Park tweeted, "Summer management in Nandankanan to stress out different animals from the scorching heat."