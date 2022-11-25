Kalahandi: A villager was reportedly killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer at Tala Panchakul village of Jugasaepatna gram panchayat under Bhawaipatna Sadar police station limits in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Lalabati Majhi.

On Thursday night, the Maoists also pasted posters at some places in the area after killing Majhi. In the posters, they have threatened some villagers for life for their alleged acts against the Maoists. The posters have been issued by the BGN Divisional Committee of the CPI (Maoists), sources said.