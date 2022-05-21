Koraput: A tribal man tied the knot again with his wife at the local Shiva temple in presence of family members after he made a shocking reappearance in Padapadar village under Borigumma block in Odisha. He was missing for two years and presumed to be dead by the community.

As per media reports, Ghasi Amanatya was a daily farm laborer while his wife Subarana did odd jobs in many households in the village. They had married 25 years ago as per tribal customs. He left for Tirupati to work as migrant labor along with a few others when he reportedly went missing during the journey. Presuming him to be dead, the family and the locals carried out his last rites. Ever since his wife Subarna was living as a widow.

However, there came a twist when Ghasi returned home recently after two years. After a meeting with villagers, they decided that Ghasi can lead a normal life only after remarrying Subarana. The marriage was subsequently solemnized. “We had performed Ghasi’s last rites with a very heavy heart. By God’s grace, he is alive and we remarried him with his wife as mandated by our tribal customs,” said Ghasi’s family members. Sharing her joy, Subarana said, “I am glad I can now live with my husband like in earlier days."