Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Thursday seized brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in this connection in the Balasore district.

A spokesman for the STF said that the man from Kajimahala under Soro police station was caught with the narcotics during a special operation conducted by the team based on intelligence inputs about illegal transportation of the drug. The man was arrested and a case was registered under NDPS Act 1985 against him.

As per officials, since 2020, more than 48 kg of brown sugar and heroin and more than 89 quintals of ganja and marijuana has been seized in Odisha even as more than 122 drug dealers and peddlers have been arrested.

Also Read: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha, two held