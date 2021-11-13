Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers is likely in nine districts of Odisha in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday morning.

As per a Nowcast Warning, light to moderate rain or thundershower is to affect some parts of the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda and Keonjhar.

Yellow warning issued to Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts.

As per the weather models of IMD, National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the districts of Gajapati and Ganjam will record very heavy rainfall of 6-16mm per hour in the early morning hours.

The state capital city Cuttack is also predicted to record rainfall in the range of 4-5mm/hr in the early morning hours on November 14.