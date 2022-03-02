Nuapada (Odisha): Sachin Behera from Nuapada district of Odisha, who has featured in the Guinness World records twice in the past, yet again made history by adding another world record to his name. He is a resident of Lakra village under Boden block of Nuapada district in Odisha.

He etched his third record of performing 104 knee strikes in one minute by defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid.

Rashid, who held the previous record of 100 full contact knee strikes wearing five kg ankle weights using alternate legs in one minute, was defeated after Sachin managed to perform 104 knee strikes in the same time.

Sachin currently works as an intern at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in physiotherapy in Bhubaneswar and wishes to become the fastest sprinter in India. Earlier, Sachin was featured in the Guinness Book in 2019 for striking an object 137 times with two knees in a minute.