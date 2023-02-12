Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped Utkal University in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday after some students created a ruckus while JNU Professor Surajit Mazumdar was delivering a lecture at a seminar on 'Indian Constitution and Education Policy' organised by Citizens' Forum at PG Council Hall.

A member of a certain student body attacked him alleging that anti-national issues were being discussed in the seminar by the JNU professor. Then a clash erupted between them. While two students suffered injuries in the clash. Later, both groups lodged complaints at Saheed Nagar police station.

The Student Union alleged that Professor Surjit Mazumdar made anti-national comments while delivering speech. After the initial discussion suddenly students started attacking Surjit Mazumdar. Students allegedly abused Citizens Forum host Pradeep Naik and lecturer Surendra Jena. The seminar was stopped halfway. However, the actual reason behind the ruckus is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty over BBC documentary screening

Taking cognizance of the matter, an investigation is underway, police sources said. According to the police, earlier many seminars were conducted at Utkal University. Students in many departments are also involved in these seminars. However, in today's seminar, such a rare event happened for the first time.

Earlier, two FIRs were registered by the police in connection with a scuffle that broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Police had said that two students were injured in the clash, while university sources claimed that only one student suffered injuries.