Balangir: A Class IX student was grievously injured after a javelin pierced through his neck during the annual sports meet of Agalpur Boys High School in Odisha's Balangir on Saturday, officials said. It is learnt that the students were practising different sports before the commencement of the annual sports event that was slated to be held at the school.

Also read: Student injured as tractor hits bicycle in Vadodara, driver absconding

During the practice session, a student threw the javelin, which unfortunately pierced into Class IX student Sadanand Meher's neck, who was also present in the field. Sadananda was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in critical condition for immediate treatment. A special medical team was formed to remove the javelin and the operation is underway.