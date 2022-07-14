Paradip (Odisha) : The Jagatsinghpur district police has requested the crime branch of Odisha Police to take charge of the probe into the sex racket allegedly run by BJD lawmaker from Tirtol, Bijay Shankar Das. The request to the additional director general of police, CID, crime branch of Odisha was made by Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police through a letter in which he mentioned that a case has been registered against the MLA under different sections of the IPC, including provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The case has been registered against the MLA based on a written complaint by the legislator's wife-to-be Somalika Dash in June, the SP said. The complainant has alleged that the accused named in the FIR is operating a sex racket and running a brothel. "As a result of which there is much hue and cry over the issue politically as well as in social media", the SP said in the letter.

The SP further said, "It has been a sensitive issue. The complainant also wants that the probe into the case may be taken by CID, CB, Odisha, for impartial investigation, which has been published in print media". The woman had lodged the case against the MLA after he did not turn up to marry her at the Jagatsinghpur sub-register's office in June. Both the woman and the MLA had applied for registration of their marriage. The lawmaker has, however, rejected the allegation and claimed that he was not involved in any activity like operating a sex racket or running a brothel. PTI