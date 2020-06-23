Jagannath Rath Yatra LIVE updates from Gundicha Temple in Odisha
Updated on: 2 minutes ago
Jagannath Rath Yatra LIVE updates from Gundicha Temple in Odisha
Updated on: 2 minutes ago
19:07 June 23
ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata cancelled and rituals to be held at temple premises
The Rath Yatra procession of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organised in Kolkata has been cancelled and the rituals will be held inside its temple premises in the city.
“At ISKCON Kolkata, we had to cancel the procession as it attracts over 15 lakh people during the nine days festivities and we do not have dedicated area where people’s entry/exit can be controlled,” it said in a statement.
17:48 June 23
Chariot of Trinity reach Gundicha Temple
After Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot, Goddess Subhadra’s Darpadalana chariot and Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh chariot reached the Gundicha Temple in Puri, the first day of their annual sojourn concluded on Tuesday evening.
17:22 June 23
Devotees seek blessing from Lord Jagannath outside the temple in Chhattisgarh's Ranchi
As the Jagannath Rath Yatra got suspended this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the portals of Jagannath Temple in Gayatri Nagar of Chhattisgarh's Ranchi remained closed for public to avoid the spread of infection as per Supreme Court's order. However, many devotees reached the temple to seek blessing from the deity from outside the temple.
15:54 June 23
Odisha CM watches live telecast of Jagannath Rath Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Jagannath Rath Yatra at his office in Bhubaneswar. He also released the special Ratha Jatra issue of Utkal Prasanga, a magazine of the state government.
15:54 June 23
J'khand CM Hemant Soren visited Jagannath Temple in Ranchi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Jagannath Temple in Ranchi on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.
15:08 June 23
Dharmendra Pradhan visits Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has visited the Jagannath Temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas, earlier today on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. He was accompanied by his family members.
15:08 June 23
West Bengal's Rathayatra of Mahesh also suspended
West Bengal's famous Rathayatra of Mahesh is the second biggest Rath Yatra in the world after Puri's Trio Rath Yatra. The custom of celebrating this fesitivity started in the year 1396 in Mahesh which is a historical part of Serampore in West Bengal. For the first time in the history of 624 years, the Rathayatra of Mahesh has been suspended to avoid crowding of people following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
12:38 June 23
"We welcome the devotees through the live telecast of Rath Yatra in their drawing rooms," Odisha DG, Abhay said.
12:20 June 23
The 'Chariot pulling' ritual has began after the 'Chhera Pahnara' ritual performed by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deo.
As no public congregation is allowed, the Government declared a shutdown in Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till 2 pm on Wednesday.
11:37 June 23
King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performing 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on holy Chariots
The ritual is performed by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deo in which he sweeps the chariots with a broom having a gold handle.
The ritual is also a public demonstration of the unique philosophy of integration and unity symbolised by Lord Jagannatha. There is no distinction of caste, creed or any other barrier during the entire festivities. After cleansing of the chariots by the Raja and his departure to the palace, the wooden horses, brown, black and white, are fixed to the three chariots. Thick long ropes made of coconut fibre are tied to the individual chariots.
09:53 June 23
Priest Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Not To Attend Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra
Jagannath temple priest, who has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, will not be allowed to participate in the festival.
State Law Minister Pratap Jena said, "Puri Jagannath temple sevayat (Priest) is found COVID-19 positive. He will not be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra."
"All the rituals are smoothly running on time after the Apex Court gave permission to hold the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival without devotees," he added.
As per the Supreme Court guidelines, only those who have been found COVID-19 negative will pull the chariots, three raths named Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath, Taladwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of sister Subhadra.
Earlier, Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri informed that the authorities will be performing the COVID-19 test for the participants as the temple administration is taking care of the rituals.
Rajlakshmi Sahu, resident of Puri who is attending the Yatra from home, "We are glad to witness the Rath Yatra from the terrace of our home. It is unbelievable to see that Rath Yatra is permitted during the pandemic in the city."
"I wish that next year all the devotees could also participate in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra," she added.
Meanwhile, Puri Sankaracharya Swami Nischalananad Saraswati visited three Raths and performed pooja.
The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.
The court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri.
09:38 June 23
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra commences
09:22 June 23
Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath
09:20 June 23
-
भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरी यह यात्रा देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। जय जगन्नाथ!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2020
PM Modi extends greeting to countrymen on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra
"My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence & devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen."
09:07 June 23
Priests and 'sevayats' taking the idol of Lord Balabhadra to chariot for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.
09:01 June 23
Odisha: Idol of Lord Jagannath being brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.
07:49 June 23
Schedule of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra
- Mangala Aarati’ ritual of the Holy Trinity was performed at 3 am followed by ‘Mailama’ and ‘Tadapa Lagi’ at the temple.
- ‘Abakasha’ ritual of the deities performed at 4.30 am.
- ‘Gopal Ballava’ and ‘Sakala Dhoopa’ performed at 5:30 am to 6:45 am.
- The ‘Ratha Pratishta’ ritual will be observed at 6:45 am.
- The ‘Pahandi ritual’ (procession) will begin at 7 am.
- The sibling deities will board the chariots at the Singha Dwara facing towards the Gundicha Temple by 10 am.
- ‘Madan Mohan Bije’ will be held from 10 am to 10.30 am.
- ‘Chita Lagi’ of the deities will begin at 10.30 am and conclude at 11 am.
- ‘Chherapahara’, a major ritual of the annual festival, will be held at 11.30 am.
- Pulling of the three chariots will begin at noon.
- ‘Chhera Panhara’ will be between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm. Servitors will attach horses and charioteers to the three chariots in this time.
07:41 June 23
Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for RathYatra, to be held inside temple premises.
07:40 June 23
Odisha: Preparations underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple.
Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order.
07:25 June 23
LIVE: Annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri begins
Bhubaneswar: With the Supreme Court indicating its nod to the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri, the Odisha government has activated its administrative machinery on a war footing for smooth conduct of the annual festival to began from Tuesday.
Giving a go-ahead for the Rath Yatra at Puri, the Supreme Court on Monday passed 11 directions including for a curfew as the Odisha government stated that it might be possible to conduct the festival in a limited way without public attendance.
- All entry points to Puri, airports, railway stations, bus stands shall be closed during the period of Rath Yatra festival.
- The state government shall impose a curfew in Puri town on all days and during all the time when chariots are taken in procession. The government may also impose curfew in the town on such other days and during such time as deemed necessary. During the period of curfew, no one would be allowed to come out of their houses or their places of residence, such as hotels and lodging houses. To start with, the curfew shall begin tonight at 8 pm.
- Each chariot shall be pulled by not more than 500 persons. Each of those 500 persons shall be tested for the Coronavirus. They shall be permitted to pull the chariot only if they have been found negative. The number 500 shall include officials and police personnel.
- There shall be an interval of one hour between two chariots.
- Each of those engaged in pulling the chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after Rath Yatra.
- We are informed that certain rituals are associated with the Rath Yatra. We direct that only such persons shall be associated with the rituals who have been found to have tested negative and shall maintain social distancing.
- The primary responsibility for conducting the Rath Yatra in accordance with the conditions and other norms shall be that of the committee in-charge of Puri Jagannath Temple Administration. Each member of the committee shall be responsible for due compliance with the conditions imposed by this Court and the general directions which govern ensuring of public health issued by the Union Government. In addition, the officers designated by the state government for the conduct of Rath Yatra shall be responsible likewise.
- The rituals and Rath Yatra shall be freely covered by the visual media. The state government shall allow TV cameras to be installed at such places as may be found necessary by the TV crew.
- The bare minimum number of people shall be allowed by the committee to participate in the rituals and in Rath Yatra. We take note of the fact that the State of Odisha has a good record of having controlled the pandemic with a very little loss of life. We see no reason why the same attitude of care and caution should not be applied to Rath Yatra.
- The state government may take such help as may be found necessary from the Union Government. Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General, has assured the Court that the Union Government shall offer all assistance and help to the state government in this endeavour.
- The state government shall maintain a record containing details of all those who have been allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra or the rituals connected therewith along with details of their medical conditions after testing
The priests of the 12th century shrine performed the ritualistic ''Agyan Mala Bije'' (a token garland signifying permission of the deity for the festival) for the three chariots.
Senior servitors of the temple carried the 'Agyan Mala' from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and went in a procession to the three gigantic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra and performed puja.
READ: Jagannath Rath Yatra chariot to be pulled by maximum 500 persons, each to be tested for COVID-19: SC
According to the tradition, the three chariots will be pulled only after getting 'Agyan Mala' from the Lord.The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) core committee, headed by N C Pal, also inspected the three wooden chariots and verified that they are safe to be pulled.The Puri municipal authorities have asked all street vendors to vacate the Grand Road (Bada Danda) by Monday evening so that chariots can be pulled on Tuesday.
Inputs from Agencies